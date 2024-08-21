J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.88.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $1,452,000. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 70,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $172.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.