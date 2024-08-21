Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.04, but opened at $28.37. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 25,118 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 2.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 6.2% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $568.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.16.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

