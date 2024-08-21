Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.16. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $31.01.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.40%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

