iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.11

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALNGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 193752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 167,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 267,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 131,535 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

