iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.11

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 193752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
