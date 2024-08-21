iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.11

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 193752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 167,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 267,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 131,535 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

