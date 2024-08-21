iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.39

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.39 and last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 99122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

