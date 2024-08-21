iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,979,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after buying an additional 23,039,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,605,000 after acquiring an additional 705,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,342,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890,264 shares during the period.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

