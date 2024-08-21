Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Short Interest Update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 16,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

IRWD opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,102 shares of company stock worth $468,063. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,031,000 after buying an additional 3,487,821 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,907,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,078,000 after buying an additional 1,701,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,889,000 after buying an additional 1,472,097 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,377 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

