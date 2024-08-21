Investment House LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,900,000 after buying an additional 12,220,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $851,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882,873 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $250,312,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $173,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,670,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,556,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $172.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

