Investment House LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1,930.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after buying an additional 2,067,226 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. 48,769,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,708,293. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

