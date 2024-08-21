Investment House LLC Buys 846 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.09.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $84.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $5,823,662. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

