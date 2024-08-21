Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.04

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.04 and last traded at $48.02, with a volume of 84166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

