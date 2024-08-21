Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFP shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

IFP stock opened at C$16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$851.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.51. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$15.35 and a 1-year high of C$26.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,530.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

