Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells 13,765 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $158,511,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

ORLY traded up $11.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,138.16. The company had a trading volume of 269,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,128. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,070.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,061.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

