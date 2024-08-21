Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells 1,728 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) insider Patrick Burnett sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $14,325.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,381.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 30th, Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

ARQT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,390. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $965.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.