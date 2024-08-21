Insider Buying: Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,700.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

TSE VET traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.61. 495,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,323. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$21.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.25.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

