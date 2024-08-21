Insider Buying: Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,700.00.
TSE VET traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.61. 495,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,323. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$21.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.50%.
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
