Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on October 11th

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2752 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Imperial Brands Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47.
About Imperial Brands
