ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Achieves $136.61 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 2% higher against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $136.61 million and $2.60 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,013,692,040 coins and its circulating supply is 1,013,692,039 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,013,676,529.8446975. The last known price of ICON is 0.13404733 USD and is up 4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $2,855,688.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

