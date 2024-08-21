Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HSON stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 0.56. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hudson Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

