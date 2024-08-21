Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $206.88 and last traded at $206.00. 5,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 80,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average of $157.60.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $667,009.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.