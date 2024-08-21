Horizons Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Horizons Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $122.62. 272,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,915. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

