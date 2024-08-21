Horizons Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Horizons Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,180 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,501,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 428,240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,848,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 948,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 243,988 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 939,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. 691,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,688. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

