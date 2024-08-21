Horizon Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,082,602. The company has a market cap of $452.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

