Horizen (ZEN) Tops One Day Volume of $6.02 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.90 or 0.00012904 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $121.16 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00067692 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00037901 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,345,719 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

