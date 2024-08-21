Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $2,480,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $216.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,358. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $229.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.03.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In related news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

