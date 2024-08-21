HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $195,092.27 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011282 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,151.80 or 1.00007159 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007665 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004857 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $185,719.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

