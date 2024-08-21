Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.30 Million

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a total market capitalization of $47.45 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.41380325 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $7,314,198.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

