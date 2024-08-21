Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Declares $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Herc has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Herc to earn $14.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Herc stock opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. Herc has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average is $147.83.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

