Head to Head Survey: Augusta Gold (BFGCD) & Its Peers

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) is one of 110 public companies in the “Metal Mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Augusta Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold’s peers have a beta of 0.49, indicating that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Augusta Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Augusta Gold Competitors 1193 2568 3125 121 2.31

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Metal Mining” companies have a potential upside of 30.42%. Given Augusta Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Augusta Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Augusta Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -4.90 Augusta Gold Competitors $6.78 billion $973.46 million -4.06

Augusta Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Augusta Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A Augusta Gold Competitors -84.70% -3.72% -3.46%

Summary

Augusta Gold peers beat Augusta Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

