Head to Head Review: Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) versus Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Generation Hemp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $2.92 billion 2.38 $86.20 million $1.49 53.18 Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 0 3 15 0 2.83 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shift4 Payments and Generation Hemp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus price target of $85.44, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments 3.38% 25.21% 5.83% Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12%

Volatility and Risk

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Generation Hemp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Generation Hemp

(Get Free Report)

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.