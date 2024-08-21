HC Wainwright Weighs in on Sagimet Biosciences Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMT)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sagimet Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sagimet Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sagimet Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.26) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

SGMT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sagimet Biosciences from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of SGMT stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 364.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 894,319 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter worth $2,236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the second quarter worth $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 38,610 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $188,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $43,592.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $43,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $25,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,958 shares of company stock valued at $178,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

