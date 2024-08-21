Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.44.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,584. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HALO opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

