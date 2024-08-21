Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.44.
HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Halozyme Therapeutics
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of HALO opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Halozyme Therapeutics
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.