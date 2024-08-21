Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises about 1.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 131,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,292,792 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $148.10. 387,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,634. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.36 and a 52 week high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

