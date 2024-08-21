Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $774.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $732.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $474.74 and a 1-year high of $777.50.

Cintas’s stock is going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

