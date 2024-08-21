Hall Laurie J Trustee Makes New Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOLV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Solventum Price Performance

NYSE SOLV remained flat at $59.45 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

