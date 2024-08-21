Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $10,469,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $160.83. 1,894,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,288,887. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $167.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.09. The company has a market cap of $387.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

