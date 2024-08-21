GXChain Trading Up 4.7% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $28.89 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

