GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Update

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

GoodRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.26.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

