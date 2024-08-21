Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Up 5.1%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 1,002,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,908,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III bought 4,510,855 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globalstar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,234,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,654,000 after buying an additional 1,494,552 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in Globalstar by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 10,835,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,923 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,949,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1,551.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 6,602,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,646,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.