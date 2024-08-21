Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) & Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Financial Comparison

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A Nextdoor -64.19% -23.84% -20.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Mofy Metaverse and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextdoor 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Nextdoor has a consensus price target of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.96%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Nextdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse $33.99 million 0.72 $6.55 million N/A N/A Nextdoor $228.09 million 4.23 -$147.76 million ($0.36) -6.86

Global Mofy Metaverse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nextdoor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Nextdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nextdoor beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

