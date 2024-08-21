GFG Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its stake in Prologis by 3.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Prologis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

