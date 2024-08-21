GFG Capital LLC Invests $209,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,837,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,104. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $119.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average is $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $184.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

