General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,891,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,732,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

