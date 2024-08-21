Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $16.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

GTES has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

GTES opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 1,430,149 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 41,762 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $15,791,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

