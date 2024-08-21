FY2025 EPS Estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Boosted by Analyst

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

MTA opened at C$3.83 on Monday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a fifty-two week low of C$3.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.45 million, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.99.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

