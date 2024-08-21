FY2024 EPS Estimates for enCore Energy Corp. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:EU)

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of enCore Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for enCore Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

enCore Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EU opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. enCore Energy has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.53 million, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of -0.01.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the second quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

