FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will earn ($3.98) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.89). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.41) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JSPR. BTIG Research began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $282.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

