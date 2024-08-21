Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Fundamental Global Stock Performance
FGFPP traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903. Fundamental Global has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.
About Fundamental Global
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fundamental Global
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.