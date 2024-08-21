Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stake Boosted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $41,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,789 shares of company stock valued at $273,785. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

FDP stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,826. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

