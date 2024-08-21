Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Freightos updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Freightos Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRGO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Freightos has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

