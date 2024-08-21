Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,546,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 3,673,216 shares.The stock last traded at $21.99 and had previously closed at $22.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 108,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

